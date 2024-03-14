Aya Nakamura: lynched on the web, she receives the support of Fally Ipupa

While Aya Nakamura faces harsh criticism over her nomination for the 2024 Olympics, Fally Ipupa has given her support.

In recent days, Franco-Malian singer Aya Nakamura has come under heavy criticism for having been designated to perform at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In the process, the famous Congolese singer Fally Ipupa gave him his support through a publication on his Instagram account on the evening of Monday March 11, 2024. “ There are only words, only words, we're not going to let them do it Aya nakamura, don't worry. Your music makes the whole world dance And in the end, that's what we'll remember », Wrote Fally Ipupa.

As a reminder, the French head of state, Emmanuel Macron announced Aya Nakamura for the next Olympic Games. The French singer of Malian origin was thus chosen to perform Edith Piaf in this highly anticipated competition. The news was poorly received by certain members of the far-right identity collective “the natives” who came out with a statement that was described as “racist” by public opinion.

The latter even made a banner with the inscription “There’s no way Aya, this is Paris, not the Bamako market”.