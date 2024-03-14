ECCAS Summit: Paul Biya represented in Malabo

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cameroon acts as representative of President Paul Biya at the Ordinary Session of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of ECCAS in Malabo.

Leaders of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) will meet on Saturday March 9 in Malabo, capital of Equatorial Guinea. In anticipation of this summit, President Paul Biya sent a representative to Malabo, in this case the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

In this context, Lejeune Mbella Mbella arrived Friday evening in the Equatorial Guinean capital. The ministerial delegation includes Ondoua Edith, Cameroonian ambassador to Gabon, and Mfoula Marie-Chantal, commissioner responsible for land use planning and infrastructure at ECCAS. The delegation was received by Owono Menguele, Cameroon's ambassador to Equatorial Guinea.

The leaders of the sub-region will look into the situation in this part of the continent. Gabon, suspended following the coup against Ali Bongo, continues to push for its reintegration into the sub-regional organization.