FIFA Day at € “Equatorial Guinea: a Package Player for Visa Failure

The hopes of seeing Adriano Nguema carry the colors of Equatorial Guinea during the international break in March 2024 were showered by an administrative setback. Convened by Juan Micha Obiang, the player is forced to the package due to a visa refusal from Saudi Arabia, host country of the FIFA Series pilot tournament.

For its part, the Equato-Guinean Football Federation (Feguifut) remained strangely silent on this case, providing no official explanation for this inconvenience. This silence has given way to doubt and uncertainty among the supporters of the Nzalang Nacional, who deplore the lack of transparency of the leading body of local football. Even on official platforms such as the FIFA website, no information has been disclosed concerning the reasons for the refusal of Visa to Adriano Nguema.

Meanwhile, coach Juan Micha Obiang summoned a group of 23 players for the international break, intended to participate in the Fifa Series pilot tournament in Saudi Arabia from March 18 to 26. The Nzalang Nacional was supposed to play matches against the Cap-Vert, Cambodia and Guyana teams as part of this competition.

While supporters and observers are expecting clarifications on the part of the Feguifut, Adriano Nguema must resolve to look from the touch, hoping that this administrative situation is quickly resolved to allow him to represent his country on the international scene.