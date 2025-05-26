FIFA day 2025 – Benin vs Morocco: Gernot Rohr unveils a pre -list of 30 players

Benin national coach Gernot Rohr unveiled an extended list to 30 players for the friendly match against Morocco next June. Several new faces are in the group.

Benin will also be at the rendezvous of the International Truce of June. The cheetahs will challenge the Lions of the Atlas of Morocco in a friendly match. For this gala shock, coach Gernot Rohr unveiled a first list of played players on Sunday. The Franco-German technician has indeed published a group of 30 men.

Unsurprisingly, the usual executives are present, like Steve Mounié, Olivier Verdon or Jodel Dossou. Six new faces are also in this pre-artist: Rodolfo Aloko (attacker), Gabriel Moulero (left side), Ramdane Karim (AS Takunnin), Moussa Yarou (Djougou Panther striker), Razack Rachidou (Sobemap Sports winger).

The pre-list of the Benin cheetahs: