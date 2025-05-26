Benin: The Catholic Church calls for solidarity in the face of the high cost of life

The Episcopal Conference of Benin (CEB) sounds the alarm in the face of the persistence of precariousness which strikes a large fringe of the population.

At the end of its 75th ordinary plenary session, held from May 21 to 23, 2025, the Catholic institution called for a national mobilization in favor of a fairer society and centered on human dignity.

In the final press release published this Thursday, the Beninese bishops express their great concern in the face of “persistent precariousness which affects a significant portion of the population”, despite the efforts made by the government in matters of economic and social development.

“Despite the efforts made by the authorities for the development of the country, many families still struggle to meet their basic and vital needs,” deplores the CEB.

According to prelates, this situation accentuates the vulnerability of certain social strata, exposing them to various forms of exploitation, and constitutes a direct threat to social peace.

A call to national unity in the face of social challenges

True to its mission of moral and social watch, the Catholic Church of Benin urges political authorities, economic actors, civil society organizations as well as all citizens of good will to combine their efforts to build a more equitable and united society.

“The Church calls on the competent authorities, political, economic and social actors, as well as all citizens of good will, to redouble their efforts to build a fairer and solidarity society, which puts the human person at the center of all action,” read the official press release.

This declaration comes in a context marked by constant inflation of the cost of living, which weakens the purchasing power of households and accentuates inequalities. In January 2025, a report from the Ministry of Economy and Finance already reported an increase of 12.6 % of prices on basic necessities compared to the previous year.