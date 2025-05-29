Central African Republic: MINUSCA supports the deployment of 203 FACA soldiers in Haut-Mbomou

The United Nations Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) announced on Wednesday the deployment of 203 soldiers from the Central African armed forces (FACA) in the south-east of the country, more precisely in the localities of Obo, Zémio and Mboki, located in the prefecture of Haut-Mbomou.

According to Florence Marchal, spokesperson for the UN mission, this aerial deployment aims to strengthen the presence of loyalist forces in a region faced with an increase in armed violence. “In accordance with its mandate, MINUSCA continues its efforts to protect civilians and support to the Central African authorities”she said at the weekly mission’s weekly press conference.

In parallel, more than 200 patrols were carried out last week by the peacekeepers in the whole of the prefecture, as part of a reinforced device on the ground.

Haut-Mbomou faces a deterioration in the security situation, recently marked by clashes between local armed groups and government forces.