CAN 2025: Nwankwo Kanu sees Morocco winning the trophy

The Nigerian legend, Nwankwo Kanu, also spoke on the draw for the group phases of the CAN 2025. And the former Super Eagles player sees Morocco winning the trophy.

The draw for the CAN 2025 delivered the composition of the 6 groups on Monday to animate the first round of the continental tournament. Host of the competition, Morocco inherited the hen, alongside Mali, Comoros and Zambia. A group within the reach of the Atlas Lions, given favorites for this edition.

Authors of a perfect playground in playoffs with six victories in six games, the Moroccans display the best attack and one of the strongest defenses. A review that makes them serious contenders in the sacred, a title that has escaped them since 1976.

The former Nigerian international Nwankwo Kanu shares this opinion, while stressing that Morocco has often disappointed despite a preferential status. However, according to the double African Golden Ball (1996 and 1999), playing at home could be a decisive asset to finally break this curse and win a second continental title.

“I played against Morocco during CAN tournaments in 2000 and 2004. Let’s just say that these matches were extremely difficult. The Atlas Lions even reached the CAN final in 2004, which Tunisia finally won“, He said at the microphone of Africatopsport.

“They still enter the competition as a favorite, but often fail to realize the dream of millions of Moroccans. By welcoming CAN at home, Morocco is likely to be crowned champion for the second time in its history ”added the Nigerian legend. The CAN 2025 will take place from December 21 to January 18, 2026.