Félix Tshisekedi: “a war between the DRC and Rwanda is possible”

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Félix Tshisekedi has warned that the specter of war with Rwanda is plausible. Tshisekedi also urged the international community to impose sanctions against Rwanda, accused of violating Congolese sovereignty and supporting the M23 rebels.

In an exclusive interview with Le Figaro in France this Friday, Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi warned of the possibility of an imminent war with Rwanda. ''Of course, a war is possible, I won't hide it from you'', said Felix Tshisekedi. ''But I want to push back this deadline as far as possible because I prefer to put all our energy and our wealth into the development of the 145 territories of the DRC rather than into the military effort.'' he explained.

The Congolese president also criticized what he considers to be inertia on the part of the international community in the face of Rwandan aggression, calling for coercive measures against Kigali. He expressed his dismay at the differential treatment reserved by the international community for crises, pointing out the absence of sanctions against Rwanda despite its alleged activities in eastern DRC.

''We are not begging for pity. We want France to use its influence as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, just like China or the United States, to punish the Rwandan regime. Why should there be double standards? Why, on the one hand, would Russia, which invades Ukraine, be sanctioned, and not Rwanda, on the other, which has been attacking us for thirty years? It's inexplicable''he said.

Talks announced between Kinshasa and Kigali

Tensions between Kinshasa and Kigali are exacerbated by mutual allegations of involvement in the armed conflict in eastern Congo. While the DRC demands sanctions against Rwanda, the latter denies its support for the M23 rebels and in turn accuses the Congolese army of collusion with the Hutu rebels of the FDLR.

Despite these tensions, Tshisekedi expressed his desire for dialogue with Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Talks between delegations from the two countries are planned in Luanda, Angola, in the coming days, in the hope of finding common ground to resolve the crisis. “I ask for one simple thing: that Rwanda withdraws its troops from Congolese territory.” Tshisekedi insisted.

At the same time, Felix Tshisekedi announced a strengthening of military cooperation between the DRC and France, with the upcoming visit of the French Minister of the Armed Forces to the DRC.