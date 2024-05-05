DRC: 9 displaced people killed in the east of the country

An artillery strike carried out by M23 rebels in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) cost the lives of at least 9 displaced people, including 5 children, in a camp west of Goma.

According to local authorities, an artillery strike by M23 rebels targeted a camp for displaced people near the city of Goma, in eastern DRC, killing at least 9 people, including 5 children. The head of the Lac Vert district, where the camp is located, confirmed this tragedy and deplored the human losses caused by this brutal attack.

The Congolese army spokesperson in the region said the attack was a response to military actions by government forces against M23 rebels in Saké ville, where arms and ammunition depots were reportedly destroyed. The rebels, however, denied any involvement in the strike.

Rwanda and the DRC, a cat and dog relationship

Rwanda and the DRC have had a hostile relationship for ages. This incessant tension adds a political dimension to the escalation of violence in eastern DRC.

Congolese authorities, supported by France and the UN, accuse Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels, which Rwanda categorically denies. In response, French President Emmanuel Macron called on Rwanda to cease all support for the M23 and withdraw its troops from North Kivu province, where the rebels exert their influence.

Despite calls for de-escalation and regional initiatives, tensions persist between the two countries, undermining efforts to stabilize the region and protect vulnerable civilian populations.