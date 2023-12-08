CAF Awards 2023: the three finalists for the title of best player of the year

A few days before the 2023 CAF Awards, on Monday December 11, 2023, CAF revealed the three finalists for the coveted trophy for best African player of the year.

Who to succeed Sadio Mané? Winner of the previous edition, the Senegalese striker is not in the running for this prestigious African award which will reveal its owner next Monday, December 11 in Marrakech, Morocco. If there were 30 players in the race to win the Grail, there are now only 3. The finalist trio was communicated this Thursday by CAF on its official website. They are Achraf Hakimi, Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen.

The first is in the heyday of PSG where he is one of the essential elements of coach Luis Enrique. The second has already won the title twice, in 2017 and 2019. If he was less efficient last season like his club, the Egyptian is in good form this season with Liverpool, second in the standings in Premier League, behind Arsenal and ahead of Manchester City.

As for the Nigerian, he is the big favorite for this individual award. The Super Eagles striker won the Serie A (Italian first division) player of the year award last weekend at the Italian Footballers’ Association (AIC) ceremony. A trophy rewarding his 26 goals in 32 Serie A matches during the 2022-23 season, leading Naples to the Scudetto. With 6 goals scored in 10 Serie A appearances this season, Osimhen is also in the AIC’s Team of the Year.

A list that is already controversial

Despite his XXL season with Morocco and Sevilla, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou is not present just like Riyad Mahrez, author of the hat-trick (championship-cup-Champions League) with Manchester City. Enough to provoke reactions on social networks, with comments in all directions.