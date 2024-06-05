Fally Ipupa: the Congolese star plays the main role in a film

Music lovers know Fally Ipupa's talents as a songwriter, dancer and producer. They will now know the Congolese singer more as an actor. He will soon play the lead role in the film “Rumba Royale”.

Fally Ipupa already has a remarkable career in music, which is not surprising given the multitude of music lovers who enjoy his various musical works across the world. Although less known to his fans, in recent years, the Congolese artist has broadened his artistic scope. He notably made his mark by appearing in a television series called “River Hotel”, alongside Ghanaian actor Majid Michel. In addition, he also starred in the series “Blacky”, demonstrating his artistic versatility beyond music, after being the singer of the song “Tokoss”.

Today, Dicap la Merveille is preparing to once again captivate many cinema fans with a film titled “Rumba Royale”, in which he will play the lead role alongside other Congolese actors such as Romain Ndomba. Shooting of this film, directed by Hamed Mobasser and Yohane Dean Lengol, will begin soon. Hamed Mobasser, one of the directors, announced the making of this film in a video posted on his Facebook page. “We are here with our friends Mélanie, Fally. We are currently preparing our film project Rumba Royale… See you very soon''he wrote.

However, Fally Ipupa's transition from the world of music to the world of cinema highlights the rumba artist's versatility and ability to shine as a star. Now, fans of the 46-year-old El Professor are eagerly waiting for the release of this movie to experience his acting skills. Previously, other Congolese artists distinguished themselves in the cinema, such as the late Papa Wemba who revealed his acting talent in the film “Life is Beautiful”.