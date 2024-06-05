CDM 2026 (Q), Nigeria: Wilfred Ndidi does not want to give gifts to South Africa and Benin

Nigerian midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi, spoke about the matches of the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. And the Super Eagles player assures that his team will do everything to take the 6 points of the victory.

Nigeria will also play in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June. The Super Eagles will face South Africa and Benin, the next 7 and 10. Two decisive meetings for the Nigerians, already in difficulty in group C. The triple African champions are third in their group with two points, hung by Lesotho (1-1) and Zimbabwe (1-1).

Called up for these two matches, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi spoke of the importance of these confrontations. The Leicester resident assures that his team will give everything to take the 6 points of victory.

“ We have to give everything because we know what situation we are in in the rankings and we need to find ourselves at the top of the group. These are the matches that will allow us to place ourselves. It's going to be interesting “, said the 27-year-old. Note that the first meeting of the Super Eagles will be played against Bafana Bafana on Friday June 7, 2024 in Uyo.