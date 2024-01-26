Fally Ipupa: his proximity to a famous fashion designer close to LGBT+ people is controversial

Seen alongside a famous fashion designer at Paris Fashion Week who is part of the LGBT+ community, the Congolese singer is still facing accusations about his sexuality.

Congolese artist Fally Ipupa is often the target of accusations about his sexual orientation. While the controversy was calming down, his proximity to a famous fashion designer at Paris Fashion Week has just reignited hostilities.

Indeed, last weekend, the singer was at Men’s Fashion Week which took place at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris. Many public figures, including the eldest daughter of the President of the Republic of Cameroon, Brenda Biya, and the American rapper, Chris Brown, took part in this event.

But, during this evening, Fally Ipupa posed with the renowned designer and fashion house Balmain, Olivier Rousteing, which sparked the crazy controversy. Barely published on his page, the photo caused a stir.

The singer is partly accused of colluding with the LGBT+ community. His detractors go further by making a link between his proximity to Olivier Rousteing and his sexual orientation.

“No explanation, it already shows what they are both, congratulations”; “Artistically speaking, we like his music, but his dark side of his proximity to LGBT circles, we do not agree with him,” we can read among other things in the comments.