Equatorial Guinea: the president breaks the bank for his players after the spanking inflicted on Ivory Coast

The Equatorial Guinean President, Theodoro Obiang Nguema, decided to offer a small fortune to the Nzalang Nacional after its show of force against the Ivory Coast (4-0), Monday evening, during the 3rd day of group A at CAN 2023.

A victory celebrated by an entire people. Monday evening, at the Alassane Ouattara stadium, Equatorial Guinea inflicted a correction on Ivory Coast. Against the Elephants in a match counting for the third day of group A, Nazalang Nacional won with a score of 4-0. A demonstration of strength from coach Juan Micha’s team who validate their ticket for the round of 16 of CAN 2023 and finish at the top of their group.

On social networks and in the streets of Malabo and the rest of the country, Equatorial Guineans celebrated this historic victory. The presidential family was not left out, with President Theodoro Obiang Nguema showing himself to be particularly satisfied with the performance of his ambassadors. The 81-year-old leader even decided to offer a new bonus of one million euros to the Nzalang Nacional for his exploit.

“In addition to the participation bonus, for the good match played this afternoon against Ivory Coast, I promise Nzalang Nacional a bonus of one “million euros”. These are the National Heroes », wrote the Equatorial Guinean president on social networks. Additional motivation for the Emilio Nsue gang who can now dream of their first continental title.