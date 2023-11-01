Fally Ipupa and Dadju: their music video “Un coup” has 80 million views

The video clip for the song “Un coup” by Fally Ipupa in collaboration with Dadju has enjoyed immense success on the YouTube platform and has reached the 80 million views mark.

Good news for Fally Ipupa and Dadju. Their featuring, Un coup, taken from the album “Tokooos 2”, released at the end of 2020 and Fally Ipupa’s sixth studio project distributed by the Elektra France label (Warner Music) quickly established itself as a popular hit on YouTube.

The title combines Afro-pop sounds with the duo’s flows, which has won over music lovers on both sides of the Atlantic. The video has been viewed more than 80 million times on YouTube, which is an exceptional score.

With more than 80 million views, the clip for “Un coup” definitely fits into the list of the most viewed African clips on the internet and illustrates the ever-growing popularity of the Congolese star, whose collaborations each time meet a great success.

It is no longer in doubt that this summer hit largely contributed to the success of the album “Tokooos 2”, which was certified platinum and demonstrates the impact that African music now has on the international scene. Fally Ipupa and Dadju have managed to conquer a varied audience thanks to their talent and the fusion of their musical styles.