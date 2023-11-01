2024 Olympic Qualification (F): the DRC eliminated, Benin plays for its survival this Tuesday

Author of a draw against South Africa (1-1) last week, the DRC is eliminated from qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympics after its defeat against Banyana Banyana (0-2) this Monday. Beaten 3-0 in the first leg, Benin challenges Ghana this Tuesday in Accra.

The DRC will not compete in the women’s football event at the next Olympic Games which will take place in Paris, France. The Congolese women were eliminated from qualifying for the tournament after their defeat against South Africa in the second qualifying round.

Neutralized last week during the first leg in Kinshasa (1-1), the Leopards Ladies collapsed this time in Johannesburg, against the reigning African champions (0-2). Thembi Kgatlana, author of a double (71st, 88th), punished the Congolese, powerless against the offensive armada of the Banyana Banyana.

Just like the men, disqualified from the qualifiers for the CAN U23, qualifiers for the Paris Olympics, the Congolese women will therefore not participate in the XXXIII Olympiad.

Still in the race for the final phase, Benin for its part is playing for survival this Tuesday. The Amazons face the Black Queens of Ghana in Accra. Dryly beaten 3-0 in Cotonou, the Beninese must win by four goals to continue to hope of making the trip to France.