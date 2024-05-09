Cameroon: Samuel Eto'o finally confirms Marc Brys at the head of the Indomitable Lions

After several weeks of refusal, believing he had been excluded from the recruitment process for the Belgian technician, Samuel Eto'o finally recognized Marc Brys as the national coach of Cameroon. The president of Fécafoot, however, made some changes in the technical staff of Brys.

It's now official. Marc Brys is the new coach of Cameroon. Appointed last March by the Minister of Sports but not recognized by Fécafoot and its president Samuel Eto'o, the Belgian technician now has the approval of the Cameroonian Federation to carry out his mission.

“ In view of the urgency linked to the needs of preparing the flag team for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers” And “in view of the financial sacrifices already made by the government to bring in foreign expertise and in the interest of appeasement“, Fécafoot announced at the end of its meeting held on Wednesday that it is officially appointing Brys as coach, we read in a press release from the Cameroonian body.

The Federation also confirmed Joachim Mununga and Giannis Xilouris as Brys' deputies. Samuel Eto'o, however, made some changes to the technical staff. Thus, the former international François Omam-Biyick, and the coordinator of the national selections Benjamin Banlock leave the list, replaced by Ndtoungou Mpile Martin, David Pagou and the ex-international Benoît Angbwa who inherits the position of coordinator of the national selections. Former goalkeeper Carlos Kameni has been appointed goalkeeper coach.

▪️Marc Brys (coach and selector)

▪️Joachim Mununga (Assistant) and Giannis Xilouris (video analyst)

▪️Ndtoungou Mpile Martin (assistant coach 1)

▪️David Pagou (assistant coach 2)

▪️Carlos Kameni (goalkeeper coach)

▪️Fotso Gwabap Patrick (doctor)

▪️Benoit Angbwa (general coordinator)

▪️Serge Pensy (deputy coordinator)

▪️Nicolas Alnoudji (Team Manager)

▪️Thierry Ndoh (Team Press)

▪️Ebolo Abada Arnold (Liaison Agent)