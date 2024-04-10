Europa League: the OM group against Benfica, with Chancel Mbemba

OM coach, Jean-Louis Gasset, published the list of players selected for the match against Benfica, this Thursday in the quarter-final first leg of the Europa League. Congolese defender Chancel Mbemba is part of the group.

In difficulty in the championship, with three consecutive defeats, OM will try to do better in the Europa League. The Phocéens face Benfica this Thursday, in the quarter-final first leg of the C3. A perilous trip for the Olympians who must avoid defeat to remain in the race to qualify for the semi-final.

For this trip to Portugal, OM coach, Jean-Louis Gasset, called on a group of 20 players. Absent last weekend against Lille due to an injury contracted during the Classic against PSG; Chancel Mbemba signs his return to the squad. His defense partner Amir Murillo, who had adductor surgery last February, is also present.

The complete OM group:

Lopez, Blanco, Van Neck – Mbemba, Balerdi, M'Madi, Gigot, Murillo, Soglo, Merlin – Harit, Ounahi, Daou, Kondogbia, Veretout – Correa, Henrique, Ndiaye, Aubameyang, Moumbagna.