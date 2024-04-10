Cameroon: Fécafoot refuses to sign Marc Brys’ contract

After expressing its astonishment at the appointment of Marc Brys at the head of the Indomitable Lions, believing that it had not been consulted or involved in the recruitment process, Fécafoot refused to sign the contract of the Belgian technician.

In a letter addressed to the Minister of Sports, the national body and its president, Samuel Eto'o, denounced the lack of transparency and non-compliance with regulatory procedures in the choice of the new coach and other technical, administrative and medical staff of the national team. Fecafoot claims to have been kept out of the candidate pre-selection process, which goes against the legal and regulatory provisions in force.

“ Having not been directly or indirectly associated with the process of pre-selection of applications for vacant positions, we refer to the provisions of the decree previously mentioned and to the Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Fifa Players. the Cameroonian football federation did not join the recruitment process of personnel appointed within the technical, administrative and medical management of our national teams“, we read in the Fécafoot press release.

“ The national federation cannot recognize these appointments made outside of any legal and regulatory framework. In absolute terms, Fécafoot cannot be a party to this act devoid of any legal basis and cannot compromise with supranational regulations and even less so, with the legal and regulatory provisions in force in our country.it is added.

This situation reveals the persistent tensions between the Ministry of Sports and Fecafoot in the process of selecting Rigobert Song's successor. Marc Brys, although enthusiastic about taking the reins of the Indomitable Lions, now finds himself at the heart of an institutional conflict.