Europa League: the Olympique de Marseille group faces Shakhtar Donetsk

Olympique de Marseille has communicated its list of players selected for the match against Shakhtar Donetsk this Thursday, in the round of 16 of the Europa League. Chancel Mbemba is part of the group.

The Europa League resumes its course this Thursday, with the matches of the round of 16 first leg. Also on the list, Olympique de Marseille will challenge Shakhtar Donetsk tomorrow evening at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg. A decisive meeting for the Phocaeans who must snatch victory to get closer to the round of 16.

For this match, coach Gennaro Gattuso could count on a strong return. Present at CAN 2023 where the DRC finished in the semi-final, Chancel Mbemba is part of the trip. The Congolese defender is selected for this trip to Germany. On the other hand, no Jordan Veretout, forfeited for this match, just like Valentin Rongier and Ismaïla Sarr.

