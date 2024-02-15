Equatorial Guinea: heavy sanction for Emilio Nsue

Emilio Nsue, the top scorer of CAN 2023, was severely sanctioned by the Equatoguinean football federation for what it describes as“serious indiscipline”. As a result, his participation in national team activities is suspended until further notice.

Nsue’s suspension stems from alleged incidents of indiscipline that occurred before and after the national team’s participation in the 34th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations, according to a statement from the Federation. Despite his impressive performances during CAN 2023, where he became the top scorer in the history of the Equatorial Guinea team with 22 goals, Nsue saw his career interrupted.

Although he led his team to the round of 16 and topped the scorers’ table with 5 goals in the group stage, his exceptional contribution is now overshadowed by this sanction.

Note that Nsue is not the only player affected by disciplinary measures. His teammate Don Iván Salvador Edu is also suspended for his alleged involvement in a “unpleasant incident in Abidjan requiring police intervention”which led to a significant delay in the return of the national team.