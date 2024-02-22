Europa League: Romelu Lukaku’s strong gesture towards the DRC

Belgian international of Congolese origin, Romelu Lukaku reacted in his own way to the security situation in the EAST of the DRC, scene of abuses by the M23 rebels, with already hundreds of deaths and thousands displaced.

AS Roma striker Romelu Lukaku made a name for himself during the round of 16 first leg of the Europa League against Feyenoord Rotterdam (1-1), not only with his saving goal but also with his celebration charged with sense.

Born in Belgium but of Congolese origin, Lukaku scored a crucial goal for his team when they were trailing. His precise header in the 67th minute not only allowed his team to snatch a draw, but it also served as a platform for a strong message towards the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Red Devil has indeed adopted an unusual celebration to express his solidarity with his country of origin. Romelu Lukaku put a hand on his mouth and his index finger on his temple. A symbolic gesture popularized by DRC players during CAN 2023 in Ivory Coast. This gesture was intended to denounce the silence of the international community in the face of the atrocities perpetrated by the M23 rebels in the east of the country.

After the match, on his Instagram account, Lukaku reinforced his message by posting a photo of his celebration with the caption: “ DR Congo Free. Stop the genocide ». This statement leaves no doubt about the player’s intention: to use his platform and his fame to draw attention to the worrying situation plaguing the DRC. An initiative which sufficiently demonstrates the role that high-level athletes can play in raising awareness and mobilizing around humanitarian and social causes.