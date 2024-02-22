Cameroon: rapper Tenor hits a child with his car and flees

Cameroonian artist Tenor’s vehicle hit a child on Saturday December 10, 2024 in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

A child was hit by the vehicle of the artist Tenor last Saturday, while he was returning from a concert at the esplanade of the Yaoundé 6 district town hall.

According to information relayed by Actu Cameroun, Tenor’s car violently hit the child before disappearing without worrying about the condition of the young victim. The latter is currently being treated at Somatel Biyem Assi hospital.

According to the information reported, the artist did not stop after the accident. After Tenor fled, the child was taken care of by his parents. The media informs that it was when the child’s family considered filing a complaint against the rapper that Tenor contacted the child’s mother and admitted his responsibility.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that the rapper has been involved in a sad traffic accident case. Indeed, let us remember that a student, Erika Mfiya Mouliom, was killed in a car accident involving the artist Tenor. This accident occurred in the early morning of July 15, 2021, in the city center of the economic capital of Cameroon.