CAN 2023, South Africa: “The Super Eagles (of Nigeria) studied me”, Ronwen Williams

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams reflected on the penalty shootout during South Africa’s defeat by Nigeria in the CAN 2023 semi-final. And the goalkeeper explained why he didn’t was able to stop any penalty from the Super Eagles.

Heroic against Cape Verde in the quarter-final, Ronwen Williams will not repeat the feat against Nigeria. Against the Super Eagles in the semi-final of CAN 2023, the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper was powerless during the penalty shootout which saw José Peseiro’s foals achieve 4 attempts against 2 for the rainbow nation -sky.

A poor performance that the last bastion of Mamelodi Sundowns puts on the backs of the Nigerians. The 32-year-old said he was the subject of careful study by Victor Osimhen and his teammates.

“They started studying me too; you know, four out of five penalties fell in the middle, so now I have to come up with better ideas,” the 32-year-old told CBS Sports Golazo.

The recipe for stopping penalties according to Ronwen Williams

Ronwen Williams also delivered her unstoppable strategy to stop penalties. A method of intimidating shooters by revealing his intentions as to where he is going to dive. This forces the player to aim for the other side or the middle, giving the goalkeeper an advantage.

“It is obvious that we are heading either towards one of the three sides, or towards the middle, or towards the left, or towards the right. Now they don’t want us to talk to the players. I try to push the limits, so I go up to them and try to tell them where they’re going so that at least I’ve eliminated one side. » This bold and thoughtful strategy has earned him well-deserved international recognition. The South African was also voted best goalkeeper of CAN 2023.