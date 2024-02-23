Europa League: posters for the round of 16

Discover the posters for the knockout stages of the Europa League. The draw was carried out this Friday by UEFA.

We now know the posters for the knockout stages of the Europa League. The only French club still in the running, Olympique de Marseille fell to Villarreal. A big client for the Phocaeans who will cross crampons with the team of their former coach, Marcelino.

Big favorite of this competition, Liverpool will face Sparta Prague for a place in the quarter-final. The other Czech club, Slavia Prague, inherited AC Milan.

In the other matches, Simon Adingra’s Brighton will face AS Roma while Friborg will face West Ham. The Portuguese from Sporting will face the Italian club Atalanta.

The posters for the C3 round of 16: