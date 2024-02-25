Europa League: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang relishes OM’s qualification

Scorer against Shakhtar (3-1) Thursday evening, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang contributed to OM’s qualification for the round of 16 of the Europa League. A feat savored by the Gabonese striker in the mixed zone after the match.

Winner in the first leg, OM defeated Shakhtar Donetsk (3-1) on Thursday evening, in the round of 16 second leg of the Europa League. Trailing, the Phocaeans overthrew the Ukrainians, notably with a superb achievement from Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese striker equalized for his team before the half-hour mark. Before Sarr and Kondogbia continued, allowing the Marseillais to validate their ticket for the round of 16.

Now the top scorer in the history of the competition, Aubameyang reacted to his team’s qualification. At the microphone of Canal+, the 34-year-old spoke about his record, while sending a strong message to the public at the Orange Vélodrome: “My record? Super happy, it’s a beautiful thing, my children asked me for it so I’m super happy. I think, this evening, that we must thank the public, they did not give up on us after this penalty and this complicated start, we changed the situation, the entrants also made a superb comeback with Sarr who was decisive and at the end a great victory ».

The former Barça man also had complimentary words for his new coach Jean-Louis Gasset, who arrived this week on the Marseille bench to replace Gennaro Gattuso, dismissed this week for insufficient results.

“The fundamentals this evening are what the coach transmitted to us with his words and it did us good”he declared, without forgetting his former coach: “Maybe we needed that, we still have a thought for Gattuso because we all feel responsible, I am happy with this victory and we must continue like this”.

Qualified for the next round, OM could fall against West Ham, Brighton & Hove Albion, Glasgow Rangers, Atalanta, Liverpool, Villarreal, Slavia Prague or Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16 of the Europa League. The draw will take place tomorrow, Friday, at 12 p.m. (GMT +1).