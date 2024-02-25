Cameroon: the date of the funeral of Samuel Eto’o’s father revealed

A year after his death, Samuel Eto’o’s father will finally rest in peace during the funeral which will be organized from April 11 to 13.

David Eto’o, the father of Samuel Eto’o, one of whose sons bears the same name, died in April 2023 at the age of 71 following a long illness at the General Hospital of Douala. As president of the Cameroonian Football Federation (FECAFOOT), Samuel Eto’o was unable to organize his father’s funeral due to the busy schedule of the Indomitable Lions’ qualifying matches for CAN 2023 and the competition in Côte d’Ivoire. d’Ivoire from January 13 to February 11, 2024.

Now that CAN 2023 is over and a year has passed since the death, Samuel Eto’o plans to pay tribute to his father through a grandiose funeral in Cameroon. According to the Cameroonian press, the funeral will take place from April 11 to 13, pending the announcement of the detailed program.

FECAFOOT had formed a committee in November 2023 to organize the funeral of David Eto’o, who was also a former central defender in the 70s and 80s and had represented the Cameroon national team at the Africa Cup of Nations in 1972.

As a reminder, David Eto’o, a former accountant by profession, was the father of 6 children.