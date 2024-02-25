DRC: Fally Ipupa reappointed UNICEF national ambassador for 2 years

The famous Congolese singer Fally Ipupa has renewed his commitment as national ambassador of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in the DRC for the next two years. The contract signing ceremony took place this Thursday in Kinshasa.

Determined to support the cause of children in his country, Fally Ipupa will continue to use his fame to promote the rights of children in the DRC. Dicap the marvel reaffirmed this Thursday its commitment alongside UNICEF to raise awareness of the challenges faced by many Congolese children, such as limited access to education and health care.

During the contract signing ceremony chaired by the UNICEF representative in the DRC, the Congolese singer, recognized for his dedication to children, pledged to actively participate in fundraising to support the initiatives of UNICEF in the DRC and Africa over the next two years.

As a reminder, the famous singer Fally Ipupa was appointed national ambassador for UNICEF in the DRC in 2021, on the sidelines of World Breastfeeding Week. Since then, the Prince of Rumba has been one of hundreds of celebrities around the world who use their notoriety to promote children’s rights.