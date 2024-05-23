Europa League: Aubameyang finishes top scorer of the tournament

Despite the elimination of his club OM in the semi-final, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not emerge empty-handed from the Europa League, which ended on Wednesday evening. The Gabonese striker is elected top scorer of the tournament.

Failed at the gates of the final, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will have left his indelible mark on the 2024 Europa League. The Olympique de Marseille striker, already holder of the goals record in this competition, finished at the top of the scorers' rankings for this edition, with 10 goals to his credit.

This impressive figure places him far ahead of his competitors, Roma center forward Romelu Lukaku, who has 7 goals, and Atalanta striker Gianluca Scamacca, author of 6 goals but who remained silent in the final.

This final, won by Atalanta against Bayer Leverkusen with a score of 3-0, saw another player shine: Ademola Lookman. With a memorable triple, the Nigerian striker was named Man of the Match and climbed at the last minute to 5th place in the scorers' rankings. His exploit during this last match testifies to the intensity and quality of this European competition.

The ranking of the best C3 scorers in 2023-2024