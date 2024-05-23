World Cup 2026 (Q): Angola's official list for Eswatini and Cameroon

Angola coach Pedro Gonçalves unveiled this Tuesday, May 21, a group of 28 players, summoned for the 3rd and 4th days of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Angola will also play the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the Africa zone next June. The Palancas Negras will host Eswatini on June 7 before continuing with the reception of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on the 11th of the same month. Both matches will take place at the Stade du 11 Novembre.

For these two matches, coach Pedro Gonçalves called a group of 28 players. These include David Carmo, Mabululu Patience and Domingos de Andrade. Summoned for the first time, Randy Nteka, Sandro Cruz and Clinton Mata are also there.

Here is the list of the 28 Palancas Negras:

Goalkeepers: Antônio Dominique, Adilson da Cruz, Landú Langanga

Defenders: Kialonda Gaspar, David Carmo, Jonathan Buatu, Jonas Ramalho, Clinton Mata, Aurélio Buta, Jordy Gaspar, Núrio Fortuna, Eddie Afonso, Sandro Cruz

Midfielders: Antônio Muanza, Domingos de Andrade, Manuel Cafumana, Valdomiro Lameira, Pedro Miguel, Marcos Silva, Randy Nteka, Fredy Ribeiro

Forwards: Gelson Dala, Zito Luvumbo, Felicio Milson, Deivid Viera, Laurindo Aurélio Depú, Mabululu Patience, Manuel Benson