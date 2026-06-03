Delayed departure of the Lions to the United States: the FSF cites administrative and logistical constraints

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) has provided details on the circumstances surrounding the departure of the national team to the United States, following “erroneous” information relayed in certain media and on social networks.

In a press release published this Wednesday evening, the governing body of Senegalese football explains that the delay in the flight of the national delegation is exclusively linked to administrative and logistical constraints.

According to the FSF, these difficulties concern in particular “the delay in issuing operating licenses for the special flight for the American territory”, as well as “the wait for the finalization of visas for certain members of management”.

For the sake of transparency, the Federation has detailed the evolution of flight schedules. Initially scheduled for 3:30 p.m., the departure was first postponed to 7 p.m., before finally being set for 11 p.m.

The FSF also expressed its gratitude to FIFA for its support in this process. “The Senegalese Football Federation takes this opportunity to express its sincere thanks to FIFA for its valuable support and its facilitating efforts throughout this flight registration process,” underlines the press release.