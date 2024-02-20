EU and Rwanda sign agreement on critical raw materials

Tantalum, tin, tungsten, gold, niobium, lithium and other rare earths: the EU and Rwanda concluded a memorandum of understanding on Monday February 1 to promote the development of value chains. sustainable » for critical raw materials, a “an essential prerequisite for achieving the EU’s green and clean energy targets. »

This signing follows that of similar memorandums of understanding with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Republic of Zambia and Namibia. Outside Africa, the EU has also signed such agreements with Argentina, Canada, Chile, Greenland, Kazakhstan and Ukraine.

We had a constructive exchange with @Vbiruta on the regional situation. I reiterated 🇪🇺 consistent position and support to the Luanda, Nairobi processes to find a political solution in the Eastern DRC. This will be a major topic of discussions this week when I visit Angola. pic.twitter.com/8q2f2tu0p3 — Jutta Urpilainen (@JuttaUrpilainen) February 19, 2024

With Rwanda, the EU wants to establish a value chain covering extraction, refining, processing, recycling and replacement. “Transparency, traceability and investments are at the heart of the partnership”assures the Commission.

“It is not only about promoting trade and investment, but also about working in favor of the planet and the people who will benefit from a sustainable, transparent and resilient value chain,” according to the Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen.

For Rwandan Minister of Foreign Affairs Vincent Biruta, “This agreement further guarantees the quality and traceability of our raw materials, and reaffirms that Rwanda is a reliable partner in international trade. »

A country whose history is marked by the 1994 genocide of the Tutsis, Rwanda aspires to become a middle-income economy by 2035. The stable but authoritarian regime of President Paul Kagame is criticized for its human rights abuses and its support to armed groups destabilizing the east of neighboring DRC.

