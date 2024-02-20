Egypt: Rui Vitoria breaks silence after his dismissal

Now a former Egypt coach, Rui Vitoria looks back on his time at the head of the Pharaohs. The Portuguese technician was fired, a week after the elimination of Mohamed Salah’s teammates in the round of 16 of CAN 2023.

In office since 2022, Rui Vitoria will not survive the early elimination of the Egyptian selection from CAN 2023, ejected in the round of 16. The Portuguese technician was fired, a week after his team’s exit in this continental competition. The Lusitanian leaves his post with a record of 12 victories in 18 matches for 5 draws and only one defeat.

While the interim has been assumed since February 6 by Hossam Hassan, Vitoria spoke via his Instagram account. He gives a brief assessment of his adventure with Egypt. “By decision of the EFA (Egyptian Football Association), my cycle as coach of the Egyptian national team has ended”he reacted on Saturday.

The entire message from Rui Vitoria

By decision of the EFA (Egyptian Football Association), my cycle as coach of the Egyptian national team has ended.

Now that a few days have passed since the official announcement and after a period of reflection, I can say that I am leaving after 19 months, 18 matches, with only one defeat and with a nomination for the best national team coach of the world.

These figures demonstrate our commitment to building a solid foundation for the present and future of Egyptian football, facing many challenges with determination and continually focusing on excellence.

The four-year contract I signed was, as everyone knows, intended to lay the foundations for the preparation and revitalization of the team for the 2026 World Cup. We are currently at the start of 2024.

I arrived at a difficult time, with the objective of changing the situation of the national team, which had missed the previous World Cup and which was at the bottom of the qualifying rankings for the CAN. Our qualification and subsequent results demonstrate our ability to meet the challenges and the quality of the work we have accomplished.

While we were naturally disappointed by the elimination on penalties during the last CAN, we are aware of the adversities we faced, which I will be able to respond to later.

This experience has enriched me both professionally and personally, and it leaves me convinced, as I have always said, that the future of Egyptian football can be promising if everyone wants it.

Thank you, Egypt, for a memorable trip.