Daphné Maman: the singer finally reveals the face and first name of her first child

More than six months after the birth of her child, singer Daphné revealed the face of her first child to the delight of her fans.

On Tuesday February 13, 2024, Daphné shared a moving post on her Facebook page to celebrate six months since the birth of her daughter. With a radiant photo alongside her husband, they present their “source of endless joy”, Afanwi, whose first name means “the gift of God”.

This announcement was accompanied by heartfelt thanks to those who have supported them since the birth of their daughter, inviting everyone to warmly welcome their beloved princess into the world.

Six months ago, the singer left the suspense surrounding the sex and name of her child, thus encouraging her subscribers to speculate. So, the celebration of Daphne’s daughter’s 6 months marks a special milestone for the Cameroonian singer who welcomed her first baby in the United States on July 26, 2023.