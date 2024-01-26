CAN 2023, Cameroon: Vincent Aboubakar and Clinton Njié available against Nigeria

Injured in the left thigh and absent during the group stages, Vincent Aboubakar made his return to the Cameroon group, a few days before the clash against Nigeria in the round of 16 of CAN 2023. His teammate Clinton Njié also returns to the den Indomitable Lions.

Good news for Cameroon, 72 hours before its match against Nigeria in the round of 16 of CAN 2023. The Indomitable Lions could count on their captain Vincent Aboubakar for this first round of the knockout stages.

Injured in the left thigh before the start of the tournament and absent during the first round, the 32-year-old striker is back in the group. The native of Garoua was at collective training on Wednesday as informed by the official account of the Indomitable Lions. His teammate Clinton Njié, victim of a physical problem, also returns to the squad and could be lined up this Saturday against Victor Osimhen’s team.