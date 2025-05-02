The president of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, appointed Manuel Osa NSUA NSUA on Friday, former bank director, as Prime Minister, according to a decree published nearly three weeks after the resignation of the previous government he had qualified “Ineffective”.

“I name Mr. Manuel OSA NSUE NSUA Prime Minister responsible for the administrative coordination of Equatorial Guinea”stipulates the decree signed by President Obiang Nguema Mbasogo and broadcast on the official website of the presidency.

At the end of July, the government led by Manuela Roka Botey, the first woman to occupy the office of Prime Minister, had presented her collective resignation at the request of the president, only 18 months after his appointment. “It is clear that a collective inability to provide effective solutions to critical problems such as the economy, social cohesion and the fight against corruption has been noted”said President Obiang, accepting the resignation of his government at the end of July.

Manuel Osa Nsue, appointed new Prime Minister, was at the head of the National Bank of Equatorial Guinea (Bange) since 2012. In addition, two ministers vice-premiers have been appointed by decree on Friday: Don Gaudencio Mohaba Messu, president of the National Assembly, who now takes charge of the Ministry of Commerce, Promotion of Businesses and Industry, and Don Alfonso Nsue Mokuy, humans.

Equatorial Guinea, a small country in Central Africa, is led by President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, 82, in power for 45 years.