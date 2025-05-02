CAN 2025 (Q): Kenya prevents Cameroon

The Harambee Stars wanted to warn the Indomitable Lions that they will come to Yaoundé to take the three points of the victory, then Kenya faces Cameroon next Friday, in the 3rd day of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

This is undoubtedly the shock at the top in this group J. With four points on the clock each after two days, Cameroon and Kenya compete next Friday in Yaoundé. Before a new duel in Kampala on October 14. A double confrontation counting for the third and fourth days of the CAN 2025 qualifiers.

With its contingent of players, most of them evolving in Europe, Cameroon is a favorite against the Kenyan team which has never won a CAN in all its history. This does not, however, impress the Harambee Stars, like their midfielder Teddy Akumu.

With the two previous successes of his family in this campaign, the member of Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa, believes that his team is able to defeat the Cameroonian giant. HAS “As usual, our confidence is high and our morale is very high. These two games are very crucial. We play outside and at home against Cameroonâ ”Akumu told Tata Sports.

“These are two consecutive matches and it is very important that we were concentrated. I think that if we continue to surpass ourselves and everyone gives everything they have, we will certainly be able to get something from this match.he added. Strongly next Friday for the outcome of the first round.