Cameroon: Armel Sayo, former Central African war chief

Armel Sayo, former Central African warlord and ex-minister, was arrested on Friday by the police while he was about to embark for France. This arrest took place at an international airport in Cameroon.

Controversial figure, Sayo, accused by the administration of President Touadéra of attempted coup, has remained discreet in recent years. It is also targeted by accusations of war crimes, especially during the period 2013-2014, when armed anti-balaka and Seleka groups sowed violence in the Central African Republic. Amnesty International had at the time pointed out his role in these abuses, according to the whistleblower Shance Lion.

Almost two meters high, Armel Sayo, nephew of former President Ange-Félix Patassé, had led the Rebellious Justice Revolution (RJ) movement before entering the government following the peace agreement signed in February 2019 between 14 armed groups and the Central African state. He had been appointed Minister of State Reforms, but lost his post in March 2021.

It was not his first experience in government. In 2014, after the Khartoum agreement, he joined the administration as Minister of Youth and Sports, an appointment confirmed in January 2015. However, he was withdrawn shortly after, in January 2015, before being released in February of the same year.

Since his eviction in 2021, Armel Sayo had exiled himself in France, where he lived until his recent arrest.