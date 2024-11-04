Equatorial Guinea: investigation opened against Baltasar Ebang Engonga

In Equatorial Guinea, erotic videos featuring Baltasar Ebang Engonga, known by the nickname “Bello”, are circulating on social networks, provoking a strong reaction from the public.

In these videos, “Bello” appears with several women, some of whom are believed to be married, in different locations such as hotels, his office or other private spaces. The case has caused great excitement within society, where calls for severe sanctions against the protagonist and those involved are increasing, reports Realequatorialguinea.

In response, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Attorney General Anatolio Nzang Nguema, quickly opened an investigation to verify whether “Bello” could be carrying a sexually transmitted infection. The authorities wish to determine whether he deliberately endangered public health by spreading a possible disease. If this is proven, prosecutions for endangering public health, an offense punishable by Equatorial Guinean legislation, could be initiated, specifies the online media.

Anatolio Nzang Nguema stressed that although consensual sex is not prohibited, the law provides strict penalties for anyone who knowingly spreads an infection. “The population is at risk because each woman involved could indirectly expose spouses and others”said the prosecutor.

Currently, investigations are underway to gather the necessary evidence to determine whether charges can be brought against “Bello”. In the event of an unfavorable finding, sanctions could be applied for non-compliance with public health rules.