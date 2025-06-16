Equatorial Guinea: Emilio Nsue comes out of silence after her exclusion

Suspended by the Football Federation of Equatorial Guinea for disciplinary reasons, on the return from the Nzalang Nacional de la CAN 2023 in Côte d’Ivoire, Emilio Nsue and its teammate in selection, Iban Edu, also dismissed from the national team, reacted Thursday evening, during a direct on Instagram.

Author of 5 goals during the exemplary course of Equatorial Guinea at CAN 2023, Emilio Nsue was excluded from Nzalang Nacional, on the return of the national team in Conakry. The feguifut has indeed dismissed the attacker of the selection for ” Several episodes of serious indiscipline“. His teammate Iban Edu was also suspended for his anti-professional behavior in Côte d’Ivoire, which led to the ” degradation of reputation and image »Of the country.

“Cancers”, “corrupt”, “illiterate” and “thieves“”

Sanctions which were quick to react the main concerned, which retaliated Thursday evening, during a direct on Instagram. Faced with the camera, the top scorer in the history of the Equatorial Guinea team with 22 achievements in 43 games, which received for the occasion the support of all its teammates, accused the managers of the FEGUIFUT of having diverted 800,000 dollars of premiums and not to have paid the hotel where the selection was housed in the Elephant countries.

“” They put me outside without any explanation, they invented a disciplinary gap. They humiliated me in front of the whole world“, Railed nsue, in remarks relayed by Afrik-Foot. Before bringing serious accusations against his leaders: ” These cancers and corrupt which manage football in Equatorial Guinea have taken 1 million euros. They want to change the sports project and bring Brazilians. You are shamelessly, we are the tenth best team on the African continent. (…)“.

And to continue: ” They falsified vaccination notebooks for the African Cup. They take money everywhere, they owe us money and they fly it. These are cancers, we give them our money that we should not have and they still complain. They want to take us to play against the national team of Aragon. This is the intellectual level of these illiterate and thieves.“”

“” Continue with them would be a humiliation“”

Emilio NSUE and IBAN EDU also accused the Equato-Guinean Federation of having forced the coach Juan Miche corroborated the facts alleged against the two executives of the Nzalang Nacional. What the latter refused. In any case, the two players swear not to return to selection as long as these “corrupt” are in power.

“” You are the worst Equatorial Guinea. It’s either you or we will go to the end. Corrupt, cancers and shamelessly. The Nzalang will continue but with this president and its board of directors, we are not going to come back. Continuing with them would be a humiliation. I will die for my country, I will kick the people and let them enjoy it. The selection is above everything and everyone. Long live the Nzalang and the Equatorial Guinea “Exhorted nsue.