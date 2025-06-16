Central African Republic: at least 10 civilians killed by armed men in the center of the country

At least ten civilians were killed Monday in an attack perpetrated by armed men in the prefecture of Ouaka, located in the center of the Central African Republic (RCA), concordant local sources reported on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the early evening, when several Mototaxis drivers, coming from YPPI, in the Ouaka sub-prefecture, fell into an ambush stretched by unidentified attackers about 60 kilometers from BRIA, chief town of Haute-Kotto.

According to Jean Robestin Yamandé, commander of the Haute-Kotto gendarmerie company, the official assessment amounts to ten civilians killed. He said the victims transported religious returning from a meeting organized in Bria. It was during their return journey that they were targeted and executed by the attackers.