Equatorial Guinea: Baltasar Ebang Engonga dismissed from office

While his sex tape story is causing a stir in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Ebang Engonga, a senior civil servant, was dismissed from his position by presidential decree.

Baltasar Ebang Engonga, the former director of the National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF) of Equatorial Guinea, is at the heart of the controversy after the broadcast of several pornographic videos in which he appears.

Accused of having kept his images without consent, this senior official was dismissed from his position by presidential decree. These sex tapes caused a real international buzz. They were filmed in various locations, including the Ministry of Finance office, and involve several partners.

On Wednesday, November 6, 2024, President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo made the decision to dismiss Baltasar Ebang Engonga from office.

The viral spread of the images prompted authorities to restrict Internet access in the country to prevent massive downloads, but the “Baltasar” effect has spread well beyond borders and is leading to a wave of comments and parodies on social networks.

For his part, the Attorney General of the Republic, Anatolio Nzang Nguema, announced that if medical examinations revealed that Baltasar was “infected with a sexually transmitted disease”, he could be prosecuted for crimes against “public health”.