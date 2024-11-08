Cameroon opens a consulate general in Guangzhou, China

ByThe Mwebantu Team

President Paul Biya signed, on Thursday, November 7, a decree establishing a consulate general in Guangzhou, China, thus strengthening cooperation ties between Cameroon and China.

This consulate, placed under the supervision of the Cameroonian embassy in China, will serve Cameroonians residing in the provinces of Guangdong, Hunan, Jiangxi and Fujian, according to article 2 of the decree.

This new diplomatic representation aims to bring consular services closer to Cameroonian nationals established in China. Note that the opening of this consulate comes a month after the Cameroonian president’s participation in the Forum on Sino-African Cooperation, held in early September in Beijing.

