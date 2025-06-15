Central African Republic: inauguration of a statue in honor of Evguéni Prigojine, ex-leader of Wagner in Bangui

A bronze statue of Evguéni Prigojine, former leader of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, who died in a plane crash in August 2023, was officially unveiled in Bangui, capital of the Central African Republic. This tribute was inaugurated on Tuesday in front of the Russian house in Bangui, in the presence of the Minister of Defense, the Chief of Staff of the Armies and several high ranks.

The statue, representative of Prigojine bearing a talkie-talkie and a bulletproof vest with three chargers, is accompanied by the effigy of Dmitri Outkine, his right arm, armed with a Kalashnikov. Outkine, just like Prigojine, died in the plane crash of August 23, 2023, which occurred two months after the indulted mutiny in Russia.

It is important to recall that in the context of military cooperation with the Central African Republic, Russia sent more than 170 instructors in 2018 for former soldiers from the Central African armed forces (FACA). In December 2020, Russia also deployed men and military equipment to support the Central African army in the face of the Patriotes Coalition offensive for change (CPC).