Cameroon: Paul Biya celebrates his 91st birthday this Tuesday

This February 13, 2024 is a significant date for Cameroon, because it is the day when President Paul Biya celebrates his 91st birthday.

Cameroonian President Paul Biya celebrates his 91st birthday this Tuesday, February 13, 2024. Born Paul Barthélemy Biya’a Bi Mvondo on February 13, 1933 in Mvomeka’a in the Center region, he is a Cameroonian politician who holds the Presidency of the Republic since November 6, 1982.

Indeed, Paul Biya is one of the most experienced and longest-serving leaders in Africa. His reign of more than four decades saw periods of stability as well as challenges and controversies. Despite this, he managed to maintain his power by using his political influence and enjoying the support of a significant part of the population.

Nicknamed ” the Sphinx “ Due to his calm and reserved appearance, Paul Biya is renowned for his understated style. He has had considerable influence on Cameroonian politics, confronting challenges such as ethnic tensions, separatist movements and economic crises.

During the official visit of French President François Hollande to Cameroon in July 2015, President Biya stressed that “it is not the one who wants to stay in power who stays there, but the one who can”. This statement illustrates his vision of political leadership: the need to consolidate power not only through personal will, but also through effective capacity to govern.

As he approaches his 91st birthday, it is undeniable that Paul Biya played a major role in the contemporary history of Cameroon. His longevity in power sparks debates about his democratic legitimacy while also arousing admiration or respect among some Cameroonian citizens, who see in him a charismatic leader who contributed to a certain economic stability despite the many challenges facing the country.