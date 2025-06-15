CAF Awards 2024: The 10 named for the Women’s African Golden Ball Unveiled

The African Football Confederation (CAF) unveiled the list of ten finalists competing for the title of African player of the year 2024, a few weeks before the ceremony scheduled for December 16 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Sextuple winner and triple title holder, Asisat Oshoala did not retain his crown. The Nigerian player is absent from the list of nominees for the 2024 women’s African Ballon d’Or 2024. A group of 10 candidates unveiled by the African Football Confederation (CAF).

An open competition

South African Thembi Kgatlana, victorious in 2018, and her compatriot Jermaine Seophanwe is among the favorites. The Malawite duo formed by Tabitha and Temwa Chawinga, playing respectively in Lyon and Kansas City, also attracts attention.

Sixteenth at the 2024 female Ballon, Tabitha Chawinga is measured by the Zambian Barbra Banda, classified as 12th, as well as in Racheal Kundananji. The Moroccan Sanaâ Mssoudy, a rising star of AS Far, completes a list rich in talents, just like the Burundian Sandrine Niyonkuru.

With talents from D1 Arkema like Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC) and Rasheedat Ajibade (Atlético Madrid) in the running, this edition promises an unprecedented suspense. For the first time in three years, a new player will write her name on the charts.