Peanut marketing campaign: 38,247,937 tonnes collected by Sonacos de Diourbel

The Sonacos Diourbel factory collected a quantity of 38,247,937 tonnes of peanuts during the 2025-2026 campaign. The information was given by the regional director of rural development of Diourbel, Doctor Souleymane Diop. He spoke this Monday during the meeting of the Regional Development Committee (CRD) devoted to the assessment of the 2025-2026 agricultural campaign and the preparation of the 2026-2027 agricultural campaign. The agronomist also considered these statistics satisfactory compared to the figures from the two previous campaigns. According to him, Sonacos obtained around 2,000 tonnes of peanuts in 2024, then 22,000 tonnes in 2025.

The representative of Sonacos de Diourbel, Doudou Niang, indicated that the overall cost of collecting the 38,247,937 tonnes amounts to 16,825 million and that their factory paid 16,220 billion to the operators. “We still have 520 million to pay to our sellers for the 2025-2026 campaign,” he underlined.

The meeting allowed agricultural stakeholders to address several difficulties encountered during the 2025-2026 agricultural campaign. These problems concern, among other things, the low functionality rate of collection points, a delay in the acquisition of seeds followed by a rain break of a few days, a poor distribution of rain in the areas, the unavailability of heavy equipment (machines and tractors), the unavailability of land caused by new subdivisions, as well as financing problems for operators, among others.