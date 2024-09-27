Egypt: Zamalek dreams of recruiting Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos could offer himself one last adventure, in Africa at Zamalek, while the Egyptian club wishes to secure the services of the Spanish defender.

Africa for Sergio Ramos’ next destination? Without a club since his departure from Seville, the Spanish defender could bounce back at Zamalek. According to information this Friday from the media AS, the former Madrid glory would be in discussions with the Egyptian club for an arrival this season.

“I have contacted Sergio’s agents and the player has no objection to coming to Egypt. The financial differences between the Spanish defender and the club are not that big. The talks are not over, they have simply been postponed until after the African Super Cup.for his part told the press, Omar Zaalouk, an intermediary for the Egyptian club.

Contacted by AS, the Sergio Ramos clan confirmed the Cairo team’s interest in their protégé but assured that they had not yet received any official offer. To be continued…….