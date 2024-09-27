Algeria reintroduces entry visa for Moroccan citizens

The Algerian government announced this Thursday the unilateral and immediate reinstatement of the visa obligation for all Moroccan passport holders wishing to enter its territory, according to a press release from the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This decision was justified by reasons of ” security “. Algeria also designated Morocco as solely responsible for the current deterioration of bilateral relations. Furthermore, the Moroccan authorities have not yet commented on this decision.

Since 2005, Moroccan and Algerian citizens have been able to travel between the two countries without a visa, a measure that was introduced in 1994 due to diplomatic tensions. In 2005, former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and Moroccan King Mohamed VI agreed to lift the visa requirement for travel between the two nations. However, land borders remain closed until now.