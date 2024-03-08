Egypt transfer window: Ismaily SC finally retains Romaric Amoussou

While he was failed despite a conclusive test, Romaric Amoussou will finally sign for Ismaily SC. The Egyptian club has decided to keep the young Beninese international.

Social networks extensively relayed on Wednesday the non-validation of Romaric Amoussou's contract by Ismaily SC. However, the Beninese player had brilliantly spent his trial period with the Egyptian club, including a match marked by a goal and an assist. Despite these performances, Ismaily SC management chose not to finalize the final details of his permanent transfer, arguing that his potential was lower than that of the team's current players.

However, things took an unexpected turn 24 hours later, as Romaric Amoussou was finally confirmed in the Ismaily SC squad. This turnaround comes following a request from captain Ali Abu Jarisha and his vice-captain Emad Sulaiman, according to information reported by Koora.com.

With the medical examinations already validated, Romaric Amoussou is now able to continue his adventure with the Blue and Yellow. Enough to put an end to a transfer movement which had been announced for several days, but which had almost collapsed in the space of just a few hours. Unless there is a new twist of which only the Egyptians apparently have the secret.